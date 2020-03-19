McDONALD, Peter John:
Of Wellington, passed away peacefully on 17 March 2020, at Riverleigh Residential Care, Lower Hutt, aged 83 years. Dearly beloved husband of Fay. Much cherished father and father-in-law of Michael (deceased), Jane and Ross, Fiona, Sarah and Barry, James and Hayley, Emma and Andrew. Loved Grandfather of Max, Lily, Leah and Amy, Will, Finn and Lucy. Much loved brother of Patricia. Private burial. A memorial service to celebrate Peter's life to be held/notified at a time when all family and friends can gather together. Messages to the family may be left in Peter's tributes page at www.tributes.co.nz.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 19, 2020