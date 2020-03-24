MATTHEWS, Peter:
On March 23, 2020 peacefully at Kandahar, Masterton in his 85th year. Dearly loved husband of Betty for 61 years. Loved dad and father-in-law of Janice and Ken, Gayle and JJ, Bruce and Vicki, Sheryn and Charles, John and Anne. Loved "Grandad Pete" of Bruce, Emma, Shawn, Kara, Danielle, Rachel, Hannah and Sam. Great Grandad of Hayden, Kalos, Rico, LeBron, Curtis, Jett, Blake, Tyreece, Nakeiha. Messages can be left on Pete's Tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 460, Masterton. Due to the current Covid 19 situation a private family service is to be held at home in Masterton.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 24, 2020