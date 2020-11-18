MARTIN, Dr Peter David:
Died following a brief illness on 16 November 2020, surrounded by his family. Officer of New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM), FRACP. Beloved husband of the late Diana. Dearly loved Father and Father-in-law of Paul and Helen, Nicola and George, Grandfather of Jessica. A funeral service will be held at Old St Paul's, 34 Mulgrave Street, Wellington, on Wednesday 25th of November, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army, Wellington. Messages to the Martin family, c/- Lychgate Funeral, 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 3850745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020