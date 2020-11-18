Peter MARTIN

Service Information
Lychgate Funeral Home
cnr Willis & Aro Sts
Wellington, Wellington
043850745
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Old St Paul's
34 Mulgrave Street
Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

MARTIN, Dr Peter David:
Died following a brief illness on 16 November 2020, surrounded by his family. Officer of New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM), FRACP. Beloved husband of the late Diana. Dearly loved Father and Father-in-law of Paul and Helen, Nicola and George, Grandfather of Jessica. A funeral service will be held at Old St Paul's, 34 Mulgrave Street, Wellington, on Wednesday 25th of November, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army, Wellington. Messages to the Martin family, c/- Lychgate Funeral, 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ (04) 3850745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020
