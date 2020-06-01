MARCH, Peter Ronald:
30.8.45 – 30.5.20
Suddenly but peacefully at home aged 74 years. Loved husband for 35 years of Heather. Adored father of Campbell (Wellington) and Caroline, father-in-law of Dale (Featherston). Treasured Grandad of Aodhan, Keziah, Arielle and Tanner. Brother of Judy (Auckland), the late Pam (Christchurch), Geoff and Sue (Whangamata), Roger and Pauline (Brisbane). Massive thanks and love to all his Access Girls, especially Mandy and Margaret. Peter's funeral service will be held at The Village Chapel, 4-6 High St, Masterton, on Friday 5th June at 10am. As numbers are restricted please call or text Caroline 02102606152 to attend. Messages to the family may be sent to PO Box 2035, Kuripuni, Masterton 5842.
"Such a great one!"
Gary Pickering Funerals
NZIFH Masterton
Published in Dominion Post on June 1, 2020