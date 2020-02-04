LOVE, Peter Maru:
Of Featherston, on 1 February 2020, at Wharekaka Rest Home, Martinbourough. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Rosemary. Adored father and father-in-law of Edwina and Chris; Sarah and Bryce; Virginia and Liam. Loved Koro of Tamahou, Dean, Jess, Maaia, Kaira, Te Haana & Rosemary. Loved Great-Koro of Hemi, Shiloh, Te Ahikaroa, Hikoiamai, Ilah Siobhian & Mali. A loved uncle and friend to many. A funeral service for Peter will be held at Richmond Chapel, Richmond Rd, Carterton, on Tuesday 4 February 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the Love family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 4, 2020