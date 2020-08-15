Peter KIRBY

Death Notice

KIRBY, Peter:
Of Paraparaumu. Peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice on Thursday, 13 August 2020. Aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Pauline. Loved father of Mark, and Jason. Loved Grandad of Kurt, Chelsea, and Wyatt; Jordan, and Rebecca. Loved brother of Paul. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice (marypotter.org.nz) would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Monday, 17 August 2020, at 2.00pm, to be followed by private cremation. A live stream of Peter's service will be available through the funeral home website.

Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 15, 2020
