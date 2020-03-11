KING, Peter James:
8 December 1947 –
9 March 2020
Passed away peacefully at home on Monday morning. Flying high again with his wife Annette (recently deceased). Dearly loved son of Keith (deceased) and Nola. Father of Dan and Alissa, Ben and Robyn. Grandfather of Phoebe and Eva. Brother of Robyn (deceased) and Greg. Friends and family are welcome to attend the burial service at the Natural Burial section of the Clareville Cemetery, Carterton, on Thursday, 12 March 2020 at 2.00pm. Messages to the King family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 11, 2020