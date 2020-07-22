KIELY, Peter John:
On July 20, 2020 peacefully at Shona McFarlane Retirement Home, Lower Hutt; aged 88 years. Lifelong husband and friend to Shirley. Much loved father of Kerry and Karen & Alan (partner). Dearly loved Pop to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother of Brian, Neil, Barry (deceased), loved brother and brother-in-law to Maryanne, Bernadette and Graham. Special thanks to all of the staff at Shona McFarlane for their loving care shown to Peter and family. A funeral service for Peter will be held in Ss Peter and Paul's Catholic Church, 60 Knights Road, Lower Hutt on Monday July 27, 2020 at 11.00am thereafter private cremation at Akatarawa. All messages to the "Kiely family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from July 22 to July 25, 2020