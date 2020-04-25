IHAKA, Peter Graeme:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Masterton Hospital, in his eightieth year. Beloved husband of the late Mii. Proudest father and loving father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather of Clare & Stuart Leighton, Louisa, Elizabeth & Ricky, Evelyn, Violet & Piper, Rachel & Daryl, Trey & Jaylah. Adored brother, Uncle, Koro & friend to many.
Forever in our hearts
A private cremation has already taken place, with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 25, 2020