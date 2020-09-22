HUNTER,
Peter Barry Victor:
Aged 82, died peacefully on 18th September 2020. Dearly loved father of Paul and Helen, father-in-law to Gloria and Lewis, special granddad of Riley. Loved caring companion of Pauline and fondly remembered by Pauline's family. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at 1.00pm on Thursday 24th September at Lychgate Funeral Home, 7 Johnsonville Road, Johnsonville. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Redwood Daycare Charitable Trust would be appreciated
Account number: 03-1534-0009426-00
Thank you to Te Whare Ra Uta for their care and devotion to Peter in his last months. Any messages can be sent to C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011, contact number – 04 385 0745.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 22, 2020