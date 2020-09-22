Peter HUNTER

Guest Book
  • "Peter was special to our family and we have many happy..."
    - Christine Bygrave
  • "We have very fond memories of Peter from many years ago and..."
    - Jim & Rose Coutts
Service Information
Lychgate Funeral Home
Cnr Johnsonville & Burgess Rds
Wellington, Wellington
044776855
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Lychgate Funeral Home
Cnr Johnsonville & Burgess Rds
Wellington, Wellington
Death Notice

HUNTER,
Peter Barry Victor:
Aged 82, died peacefully on 18th September 2020. Dearly loved father of Paul and Helen, father-in-law to Gloria and Lewis, special granddad of Riley. Loved caring companion of Pauline and fondly remembered by Pauline's family. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at 1.00pm on Thursday 24th September at Lychgate Funeral Home, 7 Johnsonville Road, Johnsonville. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Redwood Daycare Charitable Trust would be appreciated
Account number: 03-1534-0009426-00
Thank you to Te Whare Ra Uta for their care and devotion to Peter in his last months. Any messages can be sent to C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011, contact number – 04 385 0745.

Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 22, 2020
