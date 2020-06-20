HANLON, Peter James:
Originally from Wellington, NZ. Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, 10th June 2020, in Eastbourne, UK. Aged 99 years. Beloved husband of Elizabeth. Much loved father of Judy (UK) and David, father-in-law to Deirdre, and grandfather to Jessica, Jacob and Thomas (Wellington). Loved brother of the late David Quinlivan, and his wife Audrey and family. Peter will be sadly missed. The family express their grateful thanks to the staff from the NHS and the carers for their loving care and support of him.
Published in Dominion Post on June 20, 2020