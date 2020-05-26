HANKINS, Peter Murray:

1937 - 2020

Mignon, David, Kim, Ali and Jan, wish to thank all family and friends for messages of love and support following Peter's unexpected passing on 10 May. Never wanting the limelight, his stated wish to have no funeral may appear to have robbed many of the chance to pay respects, but we hope you will take comfort from the knowledge that he did things on his own terms. Many thanks also to Dempsey & Forrest Funeral Directors, and to Police and St John's Ambulance first responders, for compassionate and professional assistance at this time of loss. Thank you all for your kind and thoughtful words and deeds.



