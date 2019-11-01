FOSTER, Peter Kinnear:
20 November 1927 -
24 October 2019
Of Collingwood. Loved and loving husband of Penny Griffith for 30 years, and a special person in the lives of Rachel Marks, Daniel Waldron, and their families (Melbourne). Former husband of June, and loved father of Ian, Alison, and Nicholas Foster and their families (all overseas). We deeply appreciate the gentle and respectful care of staff at Golden Bay Community Health over the last year, and especially the last few weeks. A private cremation has been held. Messages to PO Box 54, Collingwood 7054.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 1, 2019