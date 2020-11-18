EVANS, Peter Sommerville:
Aged 84. Peacefully, at Mary Potter Hospice on Monday 16th November 2020. Husband of the late Elizabeth Rosemary Evans, father of Wendy, Ken and Marty.
A scientist, a collector
and a craftsman.
Peter's life will be celebrated at Plimmerton Boating Club, 66 Moana Road, Plimmerton, Porirua, on Saturday 21st November, commencing at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 18, 2020