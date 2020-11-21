ELMES, Peter Robert:
Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice on Thursday, 19th November 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Kath Ledingham-Elmes. Loved Dad of Dave & Robyn, Heather & Brian, Graham & Chrissie, and cherished step-Dad of Jennifer & Kirsten. Loved Poppa and Grandad to all his grandchildren. Treasured musician to RSCDS dancers in New Zealand. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Society of New Zealand -
www.wellington.cancernz.org.nz Messages to the Elmes family may be left in Peter's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. Peter's funeral service will be held at Old St Paul's, 34 Mulgrave Street, Thorndon, Wellington, on Monday, 23rd November 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 21, 2020