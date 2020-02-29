Peter EDWARDS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter EDWARDS.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 a.m.
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

EDWARDS, Peter Charles:
On Wednesday 26th February 2020, peacefully at Windsorcare Hospital, aged 83 years. Loved son of the late Jack and Genevieve, treasured father and father-in-law of Donna and Matt, Andrew, Jean and Theo, dear grandfather of Joe, Lauren, and Megan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Russell and Tess, Ken and Jacqueline. Dear friend of Carol. Special thanks to the tireless devoted staff at Windsorcare. Messages may be addressed to the Edwards family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to New Zealand Brain Research Institute would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/pcedwards2602 A Celebration of Peter's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Monday 2nd March at 10.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.