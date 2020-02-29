EDWARDS, Peter Charles:

On Wednesday 26th February 2020, peacefully at Windsorcare Hospital, aged 83 years. Loved son of the late Jack and Genevieve, treasured father and father-in-law of Donna and Matt, Andrew, Jean and Theo, dear grandfather of Joe, Lauren, and Megan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Russell and Tess, Ken and Jacqueline. Dear friend of Carol. Special thanks to the tireless devoted staff at Windsorcare. Messages may be addressed to the Edwards family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to New Zealand Brain Research Institute would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/pcedwards2602 A Celebration of Peter's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Monday 2nd March at 10.00am.





