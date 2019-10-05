DUNSHEA, Peter Allan:
On Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, at home, in his 78th year. Much loved husband of Sharon. Father and father-in-law of Brent & Justine, Steve & Christel, Kerin & Jo, Craig & Kerryn. Much loved grandad of Tim, Willis, Max, Lucy, Teagen, Zac, Isla and Pearl. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Keith and Desleigh in Australia. Messages to the "Dunshea family" may be left in Peter's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the service for Wellington Free Ambulance in appreciation of the wonderful service they provided. The Service for Peter will be held at Khandallah Presbyterian Church, 33 Ganges Road, Khandallah, Wellington, on Wednesday, 9th October 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 5, 2019