CURRIE, Peter Stuart:

Passed away peacefully on 9 July 2019 at Omokoroa. Much loved husband of the late June. Cherished and loved father and father-in-law of Sue and Gavin, Grant and Lauren, Andie and Brendan, Martin and Dee. Adored Granddad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Joan and George, and Marjorie.

Dad, you've finally gained your wings and can take your final flight to be reunited

with Mum.

Sincere and special thanks to all the staff at Acacia Park Rest Home, Omokoroa, for their devoted care of Peter. A service for Peter will be held at the Omokoroa Community Church, 139 Hamurana Road, Omokoroa, on Tuesday 16 July at 1.00pm, followed by a graveside service.





