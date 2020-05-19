Peter COULING

Death Notice

COULING, Peter James:
(N.Z. 11512) Passed away at home, after living life to the fullest every day for 91 years, on 16th May 2020. Peter made his mark as a Korean Veteran, serving in the Navy, a talented Sportsman and an amazing Educator who made a difference. He married his wife, Margaret, in 1954 and together they raised four children, Belinda, Simon, Andrew and Brent. Peter was an adored grandfather and great-grandfather. Peter was preceded in his death by his brother Barry and sister Anne, survived by sisters Joan and Judy. A free spirit, a compassionate and caring man, Peter touched the lives of many, many people. He will always be remembered for his kindness, honour, knowledge and ability to motivate and connect with people. A small, intimate family ceremony will be held for Peter. Any communications to the Couling family C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz

Published in Dominion Post on May 19, 2020
