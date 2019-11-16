COOK, Peter Roy:
Peacefully at Kena Kena Rest Home, Paraparaumu on Thursday 14 November 2019. Aged 77 years. A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and friend to many. Our heartfelt thanks to the team at Kena Kena Rest Home for their outstanding love and care and letting Pete call Kena Kena 'home'. A service for Peter will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu on Thursday 21 November 2019, at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 16, 2019