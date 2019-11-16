Peter COOK

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
042985168
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu
COOK, Peter Roy:
Peacefully at Kena Kena Rest Home, Paraparaumu on Thursday 14 November 2019. Aged 77 years. A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great uncle and friend to many. Our heartfelt thanks to the team at Kena Kena Rest Home for their outstanding love and care and letting Pete call Kena Kena 'home'. A service for Peter will be held at the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu on Thursday 21 November 2019, at 11.00am, to be followed by private cremation.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 16, 2019
