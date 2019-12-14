Peter CHIARONI

Acknowledgement

CHIARONI, Peter:
Perhaps you sent a lovely card

Or sat quietly in a chair

Perhaps you sent a floral piece,

If so, we saw it there

Perhaps you spoke the kindest words

That any Friend could say

Perhaps you were not there at all

Just thought of us that day

Whatever you did to console our hearts

We thank you so much

Whatever the part.
A sincere and very warm thank you to Monsignor David Tonks for the very Beautiful Requiem Mass and celebration of Peter's life. Peter was very deeply loved by us all and will be missed forever. On behalf of Peter's Family and extended family. God Bless and thank you.
- Margaret Chiaroni
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 14, 2019
