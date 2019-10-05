CHIARONI, Peter:

Peter died in the loving arms of his wife Margaret, on 3rd October 2019, at Northbridge Private Hospital, Auckland, aged 73 years. Deeply loved and treasured husband of Margaret (nee Power). Darling dad of Marie Louise. Dearest Granddad of our wee Ellia.

"No-one will ever know the depth of our love or the extent of our pain. Peter gave us so much and we loved him."

Requiem Mass for Peter will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Onewa Rd, Northcote, on Wednesday 9th October, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. The Rosary will be prayed on Tuesday 8th October, 7.30pm, at the church.

"Requiescat in Pace."

Communications to Margaret Chiaroni, Apartment L 107 Northbridge, 45 Akoranga Drive, Northcote, Auckland 0627.





