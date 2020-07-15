CHARMAN, Peter Alan:
In his 94th year. Died peacefully on July 13th, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Daphne, and loved and respected father and father-in-law of Larry and Caroline, Lindsay and Anja, Trudy Charman and Deborah Randall-Cutler. Cherished grandfather of all his grandchildren and their partners and his 6 beautiful great-grandchildren. A funeral will be held at Hamilton Park Cemetery, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, Saturday, July 18th, 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post on July 15, 2020