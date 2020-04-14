CHAN, Peter:
Died peacefully 9 April 2020 at Te Hopai Home, and Hospital, Newtown. Peter was 83. From gold panning as a teenager to book publishing and owning cafes in Wellington, he led a full and interesting life, as a business man since coming from Southern China with his parents in 1939. Our gratitude and condolences to his friends and others who supported and cared for him, including Downtown Community Action, Wesley Community Action and Wellington City Mission. Ng mihi to Te Hopai who provided much love and care to Peter these last 18 months. Thanks also to William Nobelen from Affordable Funerals. Under Covid-19 rules Peter will be privately cremated on Tuesday 14th April. A quiet moment, a prayer, a thanksgiving at 1.00pm, for Peter is invited. A memorial gathering will be held when the Covid -19 lockdown is lifted. c/o [email protected]
"Years end, all corners of this floating world, swept"
Matsuo Basho "
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 14, 2020