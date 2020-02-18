CARPENTER,
Peter Morling Joseph:
On Sunday, February 16, 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Marie. Loved father and father-in-law of Keith & Shirley, Mark (dec), Gayleen & Patrick, and loved Gramps of Kirsty & Cale, Keil, and Kasia, and Grand Gramps to his great-grandchildren Arabella, Isabella, Damian, and Akita. All messages to the Carpenter family, C/o PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. A service celebrating Peter's life will be held in St Mark's Anglican Church, Rosetta Road, Raumati Beach, on Wednesday, 19 February at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at Kapiti Crematorium. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance Service would be appreciated via www.wfa.org.nz/donate
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 18, 2020