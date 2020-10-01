BURGESS, Peter John:
On 29 September 2020 peacefully at Mary Potter Hospice, aged 72. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ian and Susan (New Plymouth), loved uncle of Amanda (Wellington) and Andrew (Seattle), and great-uncle of James, Claire, and Hannah. Special thanks to the staff of Mary Potter Hospice for their care and support of Peter. In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at www.marypotter.org.nz. Messages for the family may be left in Peter's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Tuesday 6 October 2020 at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020