BLAIR, Peter John:

23.12.30 - 11.07.18

Aged 87 years. Our family circle was broken one year ago today when you passed away. Times changes nothing! We still miss your smile, your voice, your touch, the wisdom of your advise, your wicked sense of humour and the stories you would tell, but most of all we miss being in your presence. We speak of you often and know you are watching over us and all still feel your guiding hand on our shoulder.

Love and miss you everyday

- Your loving wife and soulmate Lily. Father, father-in-law and grandad of David, Roslyn, Travis and Adam; Kevin, Jacqui and Rory; Grant, Lesley, Nicholas and Georgia; Christine, Tere, Jerome and Keeley.



