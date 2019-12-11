BLACKWOOD, Peter Neville:
On 7th December 2019, aged 88 years. Son of the late Kathleen and James Blackwood. Brother of David and Kathleen (UK). Special thanks to the staff of Rita Angus Retirement Village for their care and support of Peter. Messages to the Blackwood family may be left in Peter's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. In lieu of flowers donations to the Blind Foundation Guide Dogs would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate the life of Peter will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Thursday 12th December at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 11, 2019