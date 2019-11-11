Peter BEATTIE

Guest Book
  • "thinking of you all and sending my love Mary Death"
    - Mary Death
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Death Notice

BEATTIE, Peter: JP
Master Mariner, crossed the bar on 9 November 2019, aged 87. Reunited with his beloved Helen (née Rait). Loved father and father-in-law of Elizabeth Beattie and Kevin Day, and Chris and Donna Beattie. Loving grandpa of Rachel and Sam, Hugh, Sean and Kayla, and Lara. Proud great-grandpa of Maxwell Beattie. There will be a private cremation. Messages to the Beattie family, care of Gee and Hickton, PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.

logo
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.