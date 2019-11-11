BEATTIE, Peter: JP
Master Mariner, crossed the bar on 9 November 2019, aged 87. Reunited with his beloved Helen (née Rait). Loved father and father-in-law of Elizabeth Beattie and Kevin Day, and Chris and Donna Beattie. Loving grandpa of Rachel and Sam, Hugh, Sean and Kayla, and Lara. Proud great-grandpa of Maxwell Beattie. There will be a private cremation. Messages to the Beattie family, care of Gee and Hickton, PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019