BATCHELOR,
Peter John (John):
Died peacefully on 26 March 2020, at Te Hopai Home in Wellington, aged 93 years. Reunited with his beloved wife Rosemarie. Loved father and father-in-law of Anthony & Margit (Australia), Ann & Don and Philippa & Michael. Loved grandfather of Daniel, Rachel, Aaron, Marlena, Emma, (the late) George, and Grace and great-grandfather of Catherine Rose. A special thanks for the wonderful care from the staff at Te Hopai Home. Messages to 'the Batchelor family' may be left in John's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington, 6241. Due to the current circumstances a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 28, 2020