BARNES, Peter Anthony:
In his 90th year. Peacefully at Cashmere Home, Johnsonville, on 13th July 2019. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jeff and Carol, Mark and Denise, Simon and Peg, and David and Jane. Adored Grandad of his 9 grandchildren and a very proud Great-Grandad of 10 little Barnes. We would like to thank the staff at Cashmere Home for their loving care of Pete. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peter for the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. His funeral will be held at the Mana Cruising Club on Friday 19th July at 1.00pm.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on July 16, 2019