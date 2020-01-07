BANKS, Peter William:
F4274633 Senior Aircraftsman Royal Airforce
16.5.1940 - 5.1.2020
Passed peacefully at Fergusson Rest Home, Upper Hutt, surrounded by family. Dearly loved husband of Sandra, dad/in-law to Karen and Dave, Kenneth and Christine. Grandfather to Steven, Tracy, Charlotte, Bryce, Kimberley and Samantha. Thank you to Te Omanga Hospice, Fergusson Rest Home, Dr Glen Neo & Dr Oday for all of the excellent care provided to Peter. Peter's funeral will be held in the Heretaunga Christian Centre, 51 Lane Street, Upper Hutt, on Thursday 9th January 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation at Akatarawa.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 7, 2020