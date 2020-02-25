Peter BAILEY

  • "Will miss you Peter at Kidnappers. We had some great times!"
  • "So sorry to hear of your loss. Thinking of you all x Jane..."
  • "Condolances to the family and the boys.Pete was a pretty..."
    - Craig Ewens
Service Information
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
068777873
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Crestwood
615 Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
Death Notice

BAILEY,
Peter Arthur (Pebe):
Passed away 23 February 2020 at Hawkes Bay Hospital, in his 71st year. Much loved partner of Vivienne and best buddy of Pippa. Peter was the loved father and father-in-law of Christian, Hayden and Lindie, and Grandys to Elsa and Leo. Peter will be sorely missed by his former wife Doreen and all who have had the privilege and pleasure of working, knowing, or playing with him.
"A good man gone too soon"
A service to celebrate the life of Peter will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Thursday, 27 February 2020 at 10.30am.


Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 25, 2020
