AUSTIN,

Peter Leslie (Bones):

Peacefully at home, on 20th July 2019; aged 74. Beloved and adored husband of Anthea for almost 50 years. Much loved father of Shane and Koki, and Piers. Loved grandad of Cheyenne, Zeb, Oliver, Zeke and Jemima. A heartfelt thank you to all those who supported Peter during his final months. A service celebrating Peter's life will be held at the Mercury Bay Boating Club, 90 Buffalo Beach Road, Whitianga, on Monday 29th July at 2.00pm, followed by refreshments. Donations (in memory of Peter) to the Mercury Bay Cancer Support Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service or posted C/- A. Mulcahy, 4 Romeo Place, Whitianga 3510. Communications to: 63 Robinson Rd, Whitianga 3510.





