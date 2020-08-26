ASTON, Peter Edwin:
16.01.1933 - 25.08.2020
Dearly loved husband of the late Beverley. Loved and respected father of Michael, Helen and Paul. A loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Special thanks to the Te Hopai Home and Hospital staff for their care of Peter over the last few months. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Pauls would be appreciated and can be made online at
www.vinnies-wellington.org.nz/donate. Messages and tributes to the 'Aston family' can be placed in Peter's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A private funeral service for Peter will be held in Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 26, 2020