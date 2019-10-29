ANTELL, Peter:
On 28 October 2019, peacefully passed away at Wairarapa Village Rest Home. Peter was a loved husband of Sheila, and father of Allan and Claire. Loving grandad of Charlie, Crystal, Lukas and AJ. Anyone who is wanting to say their last farewells and celebrate his life, please join us at The Wairarapa Services and Citizen's Club, Essex Street, Masterton, on Friday, November 1, at 2.00pm. Come dressed bright and fun, to have some laughs and remember his life.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 29, 2019