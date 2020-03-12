AMEYE, Peter John:
Passed away on 11 March 2020, aged 83. Dearly loved husband of Miriam (dec), father and father-in-law of Alan and Heather, Liz and Debbie, loved grandfather of Luke, Ana and Benjamin. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance at https://donate.wfa.org.nz, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held in Lychgate Chapel, cnr Burgess and Johnsonville Rds, Johnsonville, on Saturday 14 March 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All messages to the 'Ameye Family' may be sent C/- Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis St, Wellington 6011.
