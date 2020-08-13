COOPER, Percival Henry
George (Henry):
Of Carterton. (Born Pahiatua 19.2.1932) On 12th August 2020 peacefully at Carter Court. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved son of the late Percy and Eva Cooper, and loved brother of the late Colin and Ivan. A service will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Rd, Carterton, on Friday 14th August 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by burial at the Clareville Lawn Cemetery. Messages to Henry's family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 13, 2020