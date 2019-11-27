WHITE, Peneva Violette
(nee Warren):
Born Pitcairn Island January 6, 1936, raised in Tahiti until her departure for NZ, then married to Eric White in 1965. Passed away at her home November 24, 2019, aged 83 years. Much loved stepmother to Grant, Gail & Trudy, stepmother-in-law to Yvonne & Rob. Loved sister of John. Adored Grandma of Phillippa, Michelle, Ashley, Rebekah, Aidan & Courtney. Cherished by her great-grandchildren Mikaela, Stanley, Aimee, Carter, Oliver, Mila, Hunter & Jacob. Thanks to Emergency Staff and team at Summerset who supported Violette and her family on Sunday. A farewell for Violette will be held in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Saturday, 30 November 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter burial at Makara Cemetery.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 27, 2019