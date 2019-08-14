HUNTER, Peggy Vera Daisy:
Of Levin, formerly Titahi Bay. Passed away suddenly on 10 August 2019, at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late William (Bill) Hunter. Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Ngaire, and Jeanette & Neil Simpson. Loved Nana of Shanelle & Kevin, Lisa & Jonathan, and Great-Nana of Elise and Daisy. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held at The Funeral Home, 545 Queen St, Levin, on Friday 16 August 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 14, 2019