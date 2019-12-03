HOLMAN, Peggy Margaret:
Died peacefully on 28th November 2019, at Selwyn Sprott Village; aged 88. Dearly loved mother of Kevin and loved by Deb and family, nieces and nephews of Freeman Clan and partners.
Sadly missed by all that came into her life and touched by her kindness and friendship.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society or Dementia Research would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Holman family may be left in Peggy's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Peggy will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie on Thursday 5th December 2019, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 3, 2019