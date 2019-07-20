GOSS, Peggy Maureen:

Peacefully at Kenakena Rest Home, on July 15th, 2019, in her 97th year. Much loved wife of the late Ronald. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and the late Diane, Beverley and Colin, Pamela and Kevin, and Yvonne. Much loved grandmother, great and great-great-grandmother of all her grandchildren. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Edna and Bob, Janice, the late Doris and Ken, and Aileen and Athol. A special thanks to Dr Evans and Barbara and staff at Kenakena Rest Home. A service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday 23rd July, at 11.00am. Thereafter a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Blind Foundation, Kapiti Coast. Messages to the Goss family c/- Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, PO Box 119, Paraparaumu.



