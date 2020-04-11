GARDNER, Pearl Violet
(formerly Sommers,
nee Harper):
Pearl passed away on March 25, 2020, at Nelson, aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Ron, Mum and mother-in-law to Mark and Deb, Craig, Heather and the late Karl. Grandma of Laurie, Riki and Keegan, Jamie, Trent and Travis, and great-grandma of Isobella, James, Lachlan and Hayley in Australia. A Memorial will be held for Pearl in the near future. Many thanks to all who cared for Pearl at Springlands and Aberleigh, Blenheim and Stillwater and Nelson Hospital Medical Ward. Messages to Mark and Deb Sommers, 337 Old Coach Rd, RD 1, Upper Moutere 7173.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 11, 2020