FAAMAONI, Pearl Frances:
On November 18, 2020 peacefully at home, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Sam. Much loved mum to Darren, Mark, Tina & James, Witana (Chiefie) & Geraldine. Loved grandmother to Hannah, and godmother to Nigel and Katrina. Sincere thanks to the staff of Mary Potter Hospice for their care and support towards our mum and the family. A funeral service for Pearl will be held in the Miramar Uniting Church, 56 Hobart Street, Miramar, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 23, 2020