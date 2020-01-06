Pauline STEPHEN

Service Information
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Church of Holy Cross
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Church of Holy Cross
90 Miramar Avenue
Miramar
Death Notice

STEPHEN, Pauline Dolores
(nee Markholm):
On January 1, 2020, at Wellington aged 82. Beloved wife of the late Reg, loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Karen and Trent Smith, Paul and Sally, Craig and Kim. Treasured and adored grandma and great-grandma to her 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the nurses and carers at Bob Scott Retirement Village SCU, Petone. In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Research would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Stephen family may be left in Pauline's tribute book at or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Pauline's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Holy Cross, 90 Miramar Avenue, Miramar, on Wednesday 8th January, at 11.00am, thereafter interment at the Makara Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited in church on Tuesday evening at 7.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 6, 2020
