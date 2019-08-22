SENG, Pauline (Big Nan):

9 years

For all you were to us in life

Your memory lives with us in every single thought.

The pain we felt of losing you will never go away,

But knowing that you're in our hearts

Helps us get through each day.

You're still our inspiration

And your memory keeps us strong,

And though our hearts are heavy,

It's also full of love, and that's enough to comfort us

While you're watching over us from above.

All our love - Lilly and family xxx



