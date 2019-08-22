SENG, Pauline (Big Nan):
9 years
For all you were to us in life
Your memory lives with us in every single thought.
The pain we felt of losing you will never go away,
But knowing that you're in our hearts
Helps us get through each day.
You're still our inspiration
And your memory keeps us strong,
And though our hearts are heavy,
It's also full of love, and that's enough to comfort us
While you're watching over us from above.
All our love - Lilly and family xxx
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 22, 2019