LYE, Pauline Margaret:
Formerly of Wesleyhaven Home, NaeNae and Millvale Lodge Paraparaumu. Passed away on Saturday 14th September 2019, at Wellington Regional Hospital. Aged 89. Dearly loved by all her family. All communications to the Lye Family can be sent C/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A service for Pauline will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt on Thursday 19th September 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019