HIGHET, Pauline Frances:
Pauline passed away on Thursday, 15 August 2019, at Winara Care Home, Waikanae. Aged 92. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Bryan & Sharlene, Graeme & Juana, Paul, and Donald, and loved grandmother of Chris and Adam. Loved sister of Ethel, and aunty of Stephen (deceased), Catherine, Michael and Grant. The family wish to extend their sincere gratitude to those that cared for Mum with such compassion. A funeral service for Pauline will be held for at the Whenua Tapu Crematorium Chapel, Airlie Road, Pukerua Bay, on Monday 19th August, at 10.30am, followed by burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 17, 2019