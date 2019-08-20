Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline HASTINGS. View Sign Death Notice



HASTINGS, Pauline Clare(nee Hickman):Peacefully at Te Hopai Home and Hospital on 18 August 2019, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Norman. Daughter of Mabel and Osborne Hickman. Darling mother of Philippa, Stephanie, Antoinette, Celeste, Francesca and Julianne. Loved mother-in-law of Andrew Ellis, Phil Walsh, Mike O'Connor, Glen Wright and Dennis Carroll. Grandma PC to Simon, Jessica, Caroline, Amy, Lucy, Emma, Grace, Jack, Phoebe, Sam, Alice and Therese. Loved sister of Pipi, Jack, Gaye, Erina, Bar, Louis, Tom and Toni, and Aunty Pauline to her many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Hopai Home and Hospital in appreciation for their exceptional care to Pauline and her extended family may be left at the service. Messages and tributes to 'the Hastings family' may be placed online in Pauline's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary of the Angels, Boulcott Street, Wellington, on Friday 23 August 2019 at 1.30pm, thereafter interment at Makara Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited at St Anthony's Church, Ludlam Street, Seatoun, on Thursday 22 August at 7.00pm Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019

