BENGE, Pauline Kathleen:
On July 2, 2019, at Fergusson Rest Home, Upper Hutt, aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of 59 years to the late Sydney. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin, Graeme, Sharon and Rob Scheffers. Beloved oma of Annemieke. Loved sister of Janice and Gary and families. Loved sister-in-law of Les & Shane.
Rest in peace as you are passed into God's hands.
A funeral service for Pauline will be held in Kingswood, corner King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Monday, July 8, 2019, at 10.30am, and thereafter to the Akatarawa Cemetery. All messages to the "Benge Family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.

Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2019
